Fritz releases new track and music video, ‘Arrow’

Newcastle singer/songwriter Fritz – real name Tilly Murphy – has shared a new single ‘Arrow’. The release comes as the singer signs to independent label Inertia.

‘Arrow’ was released alongside a self-directed music video, which first premiered on Russh today (July 15). Watch the music video for ‘Arrow’ below:

In a statement, Murphy said ‘Arrow’ was the “most brutally honest” song she thinks she’ll ever write.

“I never usually have this much anger and regret in my songs,” she said.

“I can be sad and mad about the situation all I want (and I was for a very long time) but I’m also thankful for what happened because I believe it made me a far stronger and more independent person.”

Fritz released her self-titled EP in 2017. Since then, she’s gone on to release a handful of singles through 2018 and 2019. One of the tracks, ‘Ghostpoke’, was released on Break Even, an Inertia imprint.

Last year, Fritz won the triple j Unearthed competition and ended up performing at Groovin The Moo. The singer has additionally been featured on lineups for Laneway Festival, Yours & Owls and Lost Paradise, which was cancelled due to the recent bushfire season.

The singer also appeared on Newcastle alternative rap duo craterface’s February track ‘-12°’, alongside Aquinas.