fromis_9’s Lee Sae-rom and Lee Seo-yeon to temporarily sit out activities due to health issues

fromis_9 members Lee Sae-rom and Lee Seo-yeon will be taking a temporary break from the group’s upcoming activities, Pledis Entertainment has announced.

On October 28, Pledis Entertainment released a statement announcing Lee Sae-rom and Lee Seo-yeon’s temporary break from the girl group’s forthcoming scheduled activities. Although the agency did not go into further detail, it shared that the two idols are currently experiencing health issues.

“Lee Sae-rom and Lee Seo-yeon will not be able to participate in fromis_9’s official activities for some time as they are feeling unwell,” Pledis said.

“Therefore, six members of fromis_9 will participate in the Hanbat National University festival scheduled for Friday, October 28 and six or seven members will be participating in other future activities,” added the agency. “We ask for your generous understanding.”

At the time of publishing, Pledis has not shared when the two idols will return to group activities.

The news comes just a few months after fromis_9 announced the departure of member Jang Gyu-ri in July 2022, making them an eight-member act. While the other members had signed new exclusive contracts with Pledis Entertainment following the group’s transfer from WAKEONE in August 2021, the agency shared that Jang had chosen not to do so.

Currently, the active members of fromis_9 are Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Roh Ji-sun, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung and Baek Ji-heon.

fromis_9’s latest release was their fifth mini-album ‘from our Memento Box’ in June 2022, which was led by the title track ‘Stay This Way’. It also marked their final release as a nine-member group.