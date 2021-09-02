fromis_9 wreak havoc in eclectic music video for new single ‘Talk & Talk’

fromis_9 have dropped an eccentric music video for their new single, ‘Talk & Talk’.

The visual for the song features the nine-member group occupying different units in an apartment building called “Flover Apt”, named after the group’s official fanbase, as they struggle to stay on the phone while chaos erupts throughout the night.

“My heart flutters for no reason / Repeat what you said till it’s fun / Up all night tonight, talk and talk,” the members harmonise on the song’s chorus.

During a press conference for the song’s release, per The Korea Herald, the group shared that they would be “presenting slightly more matured selves” with the release of ‘Talk & Talk’. Leader Lee Sae-rom shared her hopes for the group’s future, saying that they were “paving our way quite well, but if I am to be more ambitious, I hope we can be a team that attracts more attention”.

‘Talk & Talk’ is fromis_9’s first music release since a transfer in management from their previous label Off The Record over to Pledis Entertainment last month. The latter is also home to other K-pop groups such as SEVENTEEN and NU’EST.

fromis_9 was formed in 2017 through the Mnet survival reality programme Idol School, and subsequently made their debut the following year with their first mini-album ‘To.Heart’. The group were originally managed by Stone Music Entertainment upon debut, but later moved over to Off The Record after the label launched in 2018.

‘Talk & Talk’ is the group’s second comeback this year, after releasing the ‘9-Way Ticket’ single album in May that featured lead single ‘We Go’, alongside two other B-side tracks ‘Airplane Mode’ and ‘Promise’.