Fuji Rock Festival to screen classic past sets including Beastie Boys, Oasis and Radiohead

Fuji Rock Festival have announced that they will be screening classic sets from festivals past online next weekend following the cancellation of their 2020 event.

The Japanese festival had been set to take place from August 21-23 this year, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival is aiming to return in 2021.

Instead, organisers have arranged ‘Keep On Fuji Rockin”, an exclusive livestream consisting of archive footage from past Fuji Rock festivals that’ll run throughout what would’ve been the 2020 festival weekend.

Among the classic sets that are set to be relived are headline performances by the likes of Beastie Boys, Oasis, Radiohead, Coldplay, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck, The Chemical Brothers, Foo Fighters and The Stone Roses.

Fans can watch the classic performances on Fuji Rock Festival’s YouTube channel on any screen, or in the YouTube Music app, from August 21 to August 23. You can see the full list of performers here.

“We had hoped that the situation with the Covid-19 pandemic would have normalised in time for this year’s festival,” SMASH’s Johnnie Moylett said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we can’t welcome fans in person this year but we’re excited to be working with YouTube to bring back great memories of past Fuji Rock Festival performances and to support the future of live music in Japan with this special edition Fuji Rock Festival live stream.

“Everybody needs some happy memories and positivity during these difficult times, and we hope you’ll enjoy our live stream this year.”

Yesterday (August 13) it was announced that the BBC will screen classic sets from past Reading & Leeds festivals to make up for the axed 2020 edition of the event.