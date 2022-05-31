Full line-up for Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ All Points East show announced

With Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds set to headline All Points East in London’s Victoria Park this summer, the festival has now announced the full schedule for the day.

On August 28 Cave and his band will headline the final night of the Victoria Park festival. Today (May 31), longstanding space rockers Spiritualized, acclaimed poet Kae Tempest, jazz pianist and composer Robert Glasper and more have all been added to the bill.

Hurray For The Riff Raff, Party Dozen (whose single ‘Macca The Mutt’ featured Cave), Starcrawler, and former Palma Violets musician Chilli Jesson have also just been announced.

Last week it was revealed that Radiohead side project The Smile had been added to the bill as well as Michael Kiwanuka, Sleaford Mods, Japanese Breakfast and more.

Get tickets for Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds with Spiritualized, The Smile and more at All Points East here.

Remaining in August but reverting to its double weekends format, All Points East takes place on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20 and then across the whole August bank holiday weekend from Thursday, August 25 to Sunday, August 28.

Gorillaz headline as a UK festival exclusive on August 19 before APE Presents: Field Day returns on August 20 with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk.

Tame Impala headline the following weekend (August 25), while The National take the top spot on August 26. Disclosure – who added a host of support acts including Charli XCX, Mura Masa to their show last week – headline on Saturday, August 27.