Full line-up released for Tame Impala at All Points East

Tame Impala’s full line-up for this year’s All Points East appearance has been unveiled.

Joining Kevin Parker and the band at London’s Victoria Park on August 25 will be Omar Apollo, Working Men’s Cub, Mattiel and Q.

The festival will return for two editions in 2022, running run across two weekends: Friday, August 19 – Saturday, August 20 and Thursday, August 25 – Sunday, August 28.

Other acts headlining across the dates include Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, The National, Kraftwerk, The Chemical Brothers, Disclosure and Gorillaz. Joining them are the likes of IDLES, James Blake, Caroline Polachek, Michael Kiwanuka, Fleet Foxes and more.

Last week, H.E.R. and Lil Silva became the latest additions to Disclosure‘s All Points East line-up. The R&B singer and rising producer join James Blake, Fred Again.., Koffee, Freddie Gibbs, Channel Tres, Charli XCX, Mura Masa and Shy FX for the dance duo’s headline show at London’s Victoria Park on August 27.

All Points East took place over the August Bank Holiday weekend last year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of its 2020 event, and saw performances from the likes of Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club, Jamie xx, London Grammar, Kano, Jorja Smith and Caribou.

In a four-star review of the festival, NME wrote: “Every single event that has been able to open its gates over the last month has brought a fervent, feverish energy with it, with fans not only making up for lost time, but scrambling to savour every last drop before the season disappears.

“Maybe it’s this feeling – as well as the presence of thousands of revellers travelling back from a weekend at Reading Festival to continue the party for one more day – that makes the final day of All Points East 2021 feel like a proper celebration.”