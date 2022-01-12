Full Tilt cancels Adelaide edition over COVID-19 restrictions

Organisers of the inaugural Full Tilt festival have cancelled its Adelaide edition, citing logistical issues stemming from the South Australian government’s current COVID-19 restrictions.

The state was due to introduce new guidelines on December 28 – in line with a “reopening plan” tied to its vaccination target of 90 per cent – and according to a press release issued today (January 12), Full Tilt was being planned around those guidelines. However due to the surging number of positive COVID-19 cases across Australia, the SA government have reneged on those guidelines, impacting the festival’s viability.

As it stands, the state of SA is bound by 50 per cent capacity limits at outdoor venues, as well as restrictions on dancing and convening in large groups.

In a statement, Full Tilt promoter Chris O’Brian said the festival’s organisers “simply can’t run Full Tilt in a seated format, and a postponement into a time where we have zero confidence in the state government to remain true to their word has forced this decision [to cancel the event altogether].

“We are devastated for the artists, contractors, crew and event staff who will all miss out on the income, many of whom have barely worked since March 2020. We are also gutted for the thousands of fans that have purchased tickets and were looking forward to Full Tilt.”

Adelaide’s edition of Full Tilt was slated to go down on Saturday January 29 at the Adelaide Showgrounds, with a line-up sporting bands like Northlane, In Hearts Wake, Thy Art Is Murder, Slowly Slowly and Teenage Joans. It faced a suite of postponements before it was cancelled today, with the festival originally booked for July of 2021.

At the time of writing, Full Tilt is still set to go ahead in Sydney (on February 26), Melbourne (March 26) and Brisbane (April 23). The latter event was supposed to mark the festival’s debut last Saturday (January 8), but was postponed less than a day before gates opened due to several positive cases of COVID-19 in the touring roster – including members of Northlane.