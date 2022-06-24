Full Tilt Festival cancels all July 2022 events in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne: “We’ve been left with no choice”

Full Tilt Festival has cancelled all its upcoming events – in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne – this July.

In a statement on June 24, organisers said that they were “left with no choice” but to cancel the upcoming edition. The rock and metal fest was due to kick off in Brisbane July 16, head to Sydney the next day, and wind up in Melbourne on July 23.

The statement pointed to wider challenges faced by a live music and touring sector trying to restart after the pandemic, citing “global supply chain issues” that organisers say “have impacted artist’s global touring, including the cost of freight and fuel surcharge quadrupling in most cases and making it extremely challenging for them to be able to afford to tour in many markets around the world including Australia”.

“Unfortunately we could not factor these massive price rises coming in after we announced and went on sale with Full Tilt,” the statement read. “Due to this situation, multiple international artists on the line-up were no longer able to perform with costs exploding and we couldn’t find suitable replacements higher up the bill to replace them.”

International artists on the line-up included The Ghost Inside, Underoath, PVRIS, Ice Nine Kills, The Wonder Years, Carolesdaughter and Static Dress.

Full Tilt’s statement assured fans that organisers were having discussions with “multiple artists on the line-up to bring them to Australia in the next nine months”.

All ticketholders will be refunded in full, and Full Tilt says that it has “struck a deal with our ticketing partner to include the booking fees as well”. Read the statement in full here.

This would have been the second edition of the Destroy All Lines festival, which debuted in Melbourne earlier this year in March with Northlane, In Hearts Wake, Thy Art Is Murder, Frenzal Rhomb and more.

Aussie artists that were due to play Full Tilt in July included Ocean Grove, WAAX, Yours Truly, Teenage Joans, Saviour and To The Grave.