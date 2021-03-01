Full Tilt festival expands to Adelaide with Northlane to headline

Alternative music festival Full Tilt has announced an Adelaide leg, now expanding to three capital cities including Brisbane and Melbourne.

The new event will be held at the Adelaide Showgrounds on Saturday July 17. Similar to the Brisbane and Melbourne editions, the Adelaide leg will be headlined by Northlane, with performances from Hands Like Houses, In Hearts Wake, Frenzal Rhomb and more. Additional acts are expected to be announced in the near future.

🕹️𝙁𝙐𝙇𝙇 𝙏𝙄𝙇𝙏 𝑨𝑫𝑬𝑳𝑨𝑰𝑫𝑬 𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀𝘿Sign Up for Early Bird Pre Sale: http://bit.ly/FT-ADL𝐹𝑢𝑙𝑙 𝑇𝑖𝑙𝑡 𝐹𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑎𝑙 𝑊𝑒𝑙𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒… Posted by Destroy All Lines on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Advertisement

“Following the incredible response to the sold-out Melbourne edition and over 87 per cent of tickets sold for the Brisbane edition, we can’t wait to bring this epic line up to Adelaide Showground on July 17,” tour promoter Destroy All Lines said in a statement.

“Along with market stalls, there will be a huge variety of vegetarian, vegan and meat food trucks and kickass DJs spinning tunes between the best live bands in the nation.”

The expansion to Adelaide follows the release of Northlane’s remix EP ‘5G’ last month. The record includes reworks of Northlane tracks from Mashd N Kutcher, HEALTH, Mr Bill and PhaseOne.

“We wanted to curate a remix record for quite some time. The idea really got some legs on our last European tour, and with some idle time on our hands the back end of 2020 was the perfect time to get this project fully underway,” guitarist Josh Smith said at the time.

“We’ve handpicked some of our favourite artists to work with outside of the metal genre to take our songs and make them their own.”

Advertisement

Tickets for Full Tilt Adelaide go on sale Friday March 5 from 9am ACDT.