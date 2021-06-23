Full Tilt festival’s Melbourne edition has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions

Full Tilt festival’s Melbourne leg has been rescheduled due to the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown in Victoria, it was announced today (June 23).

The punk and metal excursion was due to take place on Saturday July 3 at Coburg Velodrome, with the likes of Northlane, Hands Like Houses, In Hearts Wake, Frenzal Rhomb, Luca Brasi, Slowly Slowly and more set to appear.

Full Tilt Melbourne will now take place on Saturday October 23 at Reunion Park in Burnley. Current tickets remain valid for the new date, with organisers saying interstate fans unable to attend the rescheduled event will be offered a ticket transfer to a city of their choice.

With Sydney deathcore outfit Thy Art Is Murder unable to perform the new date, Tasmanian metal outfit Psycroptic will fill the slot.

Earlier this month it was also announced that the inaugural Brisbane Full Tilt event would be moved from its original date of June 12 to August 7, retaining its original location of Eatons Hill Outdoor and Ballroom.

At the time of the announcement, a statement from festival organisers cited border-related complications resulting from Victoria’s latest coronavirus outbreak as the reason for the change. “It’s a crushing blow,” they said, “but due to the current COVID-19 extended lockdown in Victoria and with the Queensland borders being shut for the foreseeable future, we have been left with no choice but to reschedule the Sold Out Brisbane leg of Full Tilt.”

The lineups for both the Melbourne and Brisbane legs of the festival remain largely unchanged, with other acts featuring across both bills including Press Club, Thornhill, Yours Truly and Make Them Suffer.

At the time of writing, the Adelaide and Sydney Full Tilt events are scheduled to proceed as advertised on July 17 and 31 respectively.