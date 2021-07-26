NewsMusic News

Full Tilt Festival further postpones Brisbane event to 2022

Festival organisers have called the postponement "another devastating blow"

By Debbie Carr
Northlane set to headline Full Tilt Festival 2021
Northlane. Credit: Supplied

Rock and heavy music festival Full Tilt have postponed their Brisbane leg of the tour as a result of current COVID outbreaks across the country.

The sold-out Queensland event was originally scheduled for June before being pushed back into August. Now, the festival has been rescheduled to 2022.

Full Tilt Brisbane will now take place on Saturday January 8 2022 at the previously announced location of Eaton’s Hill Outdoors, led by Northlane, In Hearts Wake and Hands Like Houses. All tickets will be valid for the new date.

Advertisement

In a press statement, organisers commented, “It’s another devastating blow, but due to the current Covid-19 lockdowns, restrictions and border closures, we have been left with no choice to reschedule the Brisbane edition of Full Tilt Festival.”

“We would like to thank all fans for your support and understanding during these difficult times and we appreciate your patience through the uncertainty of the past few weeks,” they continued.

The Full Tilt Brisbane lineup is set to feature Slowly Slowly, Press Club, Frenzel Rhomb,  Thornhill and Yours Truly amongst other acts.

Thy Art Is Murder and Luca Brasi are not available for the new date. However, Justice For The Damned and BUGS have now joined the lineup.

Advertisement

Full Tilt has also postponed the Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne legs of the festival in recent weeks. As it stands, Melbourne will kick off on Saturday October 23, followed by Sydney on November 29 and Adelaide on December 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement