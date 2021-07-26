Full Tilt Festival further postpones Brisbane event to 2022

Rock and heavy music festival Full Tilt have postponed their Brisbane leg of the tour as a result of current COVID outbreaks across the country.

The sold-out Queensland event was originally scheduled for June before being pushed back into August. Now, the festival has been rescheduled to 2022.

Full Tilt Brisbane will now take place on Saturday January 8 2022 at the previously announced location of Eaton’s Hill Outdoors, led by Northlane, In Hearts Wake and Hands Like Houses. All tickets will be valid for the new date.

⚡ 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐄 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝗧𝗜𝗟𝗧 𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄𝐃 ⚡

𝑁𝑒𝑤 𝑇𝑖𝑐𝑘𝑒𝑡𝑠 𝐴𝑣𝑎𝑖𝑙𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒

🎟️ https://t.co/mSB4QpJL26

🎉 Saturday 8 January, 2022 at Eaton’s Hill.

BUGS and JUSTCE FOR THE DAMNED join the bill.

Thy Art and Luca Brasi can not make new dates. pic.twitter.com/uKFQHMuaXZ — Destroy All Lines (@destroyalllines) July 26, 2021

In a press statement, organisers commented, “It’s another devastating blow, but due to the current Covid-19 lockdowns, restrictions and border closures, we have been left with no choice to reschedule the Brisbane edition of Full Tilt Festival.”

“We would like to thank all fans for your support and understanding during these difficult times and we appreciate your patience through the uncertainty of the past few weeks,” they continued.

The Full Tilt Brisbane lineup is set to feature Slowly Slowly, Press Club, Frenzel Rhomb, Thornhill and Yours Truly amongst other acts.

Thy Art Is Murder and Luca Brasi are not available for the new date. However, Justice For The Damned and BUGS have now joined the lineup.

Full Tilt has also postponed the Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne legs of the festival in recent weeks. As it stands, Melbourne will kick off on Saturday October 23, followed by Sydney on November 29 and Adelaide on December 4.