Full Tilt festival postpones Brisbane event after Northlane members test positive for COVID-19

The organisers of new touring festival Full Tilt have postponed their Brisbane event, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow (January 8), after multiple members of headliners Northlane tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

The festival’s Brisbane leg will now take place on April 23 at Eatons Hill Outdoors. Previously-purchased tickets will remain valid for the new date.

“Despite our best efforts, some of us even isolating over the Christmas and new year period. As of this morning we’ve had multiple people in our touring party test positive to Covid 19,” the band wrote in a statement earlier today, adding that organisers Destroy All Lines had pushed back the festival as a result.

“We feel for the organisers, we feel for the staff, our crew, our fans and the other artists, some of which we know have travelled far and wide to attend. We look forward to seeing you again soon, once we’ve recovered.”

Northlane were also scheduled to perform a headline show tonight at Eleven Dive Bar in Maroochydore. This has now been postponed to April 24.

Full Tilt Festival is set to take place in Sydney and Adelaide in January, and Melbourne in March. Other acts on the line-up across multiple cities include Thy Art Is Murder, Frenzal Rhomb and Slowly Slowly.

The festival has already experienced significant delays due to the pandemic, having been pushed back multiple times last year.