Full Tilt Festival to return in July, first three bands on line-up announced

Destroy All Lines have announced the second edition of their Full Tilt festival, confirming dates in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne for this July.

The news comes after the festival made its long-delayed debut in Melbourne last month, following several postponements owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – it was initially announced last January and slated to go down that July. It took place at Reunion Park on Saturday March 26, and featured performances from the likes of Northlane, In Hearts Wake, Thy Art Is Murder, Frenzal Rhomb and Luca Brasi.

The festival’s imminent comeback was teased at the event, with an official announcement being made last Friday (April 1). Organisers have been drip-feeding previews of the new edition’s line-up, ahead of its full unveiling tomorrow (April 7). Over the weekend, they confirmed that Leeds-based hardcore outfit Static Dress would appear, followed by the reveal of Ocean Grove on Monday (April 4).

🧱 𝐎𝐂𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐕𝐄 𝐉𝐎𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐔𝐏!𝐹𝑢𝑙𝑙 𝑇𝑖𝑙𝑡 𝐽𝑢𝑙𝑦 𝑑𝑜𝑢𝑏𝑙𝑒𝑠 𝑖𝑛 𝑠𝑖𝑧𝑒! 2𝑛𝑑 𝑏𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑑! Sign Up via ⇨… Posted by Full Tilt Festival on Monday, April 4, 2022

Today (April 6) saw the announcement that Californian emo-pop artist Carolesdaughter (aka Thea Taylor) would be mounting the bill. The festival will mark her first time playing to Australian crowds, following the release of her latest single ‘Target Practice’ in January.

The second edition of Full Tilt will kick off in Brisbane on Saturday July 16, with the same line-up hitting Sydney the next day. The Melbourne edition, meanwhile, will relocate to the larger Port Melbourne Industrial Centre For The Arts (PICA), due to Reunion Park closing later this month. It will take place a week later on Saturday July 23. Ticket details will be announced tomorrow alongside the full line-up, though punters are encouraged to join Full Tilt’s mailing list for early access.

The festival is still on track to make its debut in Brisbane later this month, with the all-Australian bill due to play outdoors at Eatons Hill Hotel on Saturday April 23. The line-up is largely the same as Melbourne’s, with the addition of Reliqa, Closure, Stepson, Between You & Me, Alpha Wolf and Justice For The Damned.

Though additional runs in Adelaide and Sydney were also announced, those were eventually cancelled due to the financial stress of their respective state government’s unpredictable changes to COVID-19 guidelines.

Dates for the second edition of the Full Tilt festival are:

JULY

Saturday 16 – Brisbane, Eatons Hill Outdoor and Ballroom

Sunday 17 – Sydney, Bella Vista Farm

Saturday 23 – Melbourne, Port Melbourne Industrial Centre For The Arts (PICA)