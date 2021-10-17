Full Tilt locks in new dates for Sydney and Melbourne editions

Rescheduled dates have been announced for the rock and heavy music festival Full Tilt, with the touring event now set to hit Sydney and Melbourne next year.

The Melbourne edition of Full Tilt was initially scheduled to go down on July 3, before an untimely wave of COVID-19 cases led to it being pushed back three months. It was then slated for next Saturday (October 23), but with COVID restrictions only set to lift this week, the show has once again been postponed. It’ll now take place at the Reunion Park in Burnley on Saturday March 26, 2022.

As for Sydney, the festival has now been moved from its previous spot of November 27, with a new date set for Saturday February 26, 2022. As with the Melbourne show, all tickets purchased for the old date remain valid, with remaining tickets available via Destroy All Lines.

Advertisement

The announcement also comes with a slight change to the festival’s itinerary, with Sydney-based deathcore outfit Thy Art Is Murder confirmed to play all four editions. The band had previously dropped off the bills for Sydney and Adelaide when those dates were first rescheduled in July.

The bands that were announced to replace them – Justice For The Damned and Reliqa for Sydney, and Thornhill, Yours Truly, Psycroptic and ALT for Adelaide – are all still booked to appear.

Northlane will headline all four dates of Full Tilt, performing alongside the likes of Hellions, Frenzal Rhomb, Slowly Slowly and Make Them Suffer. Each edition will feature a slightly altered line-up; Press Club, for example, will perform at all dates except Adelaide’s, while In Hearts Wake will skip Sydney, and Brisbane will miss out on a set from Luca Brasi.