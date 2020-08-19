Fund launched to replace instruments lost by Beirut musicians in huge blast

A new campaign has been launched to replace the instruments and gear lost by Lebanese musicians as a result of the huge explosion that hit Beirut earlier this month.

At least 177 people were killed when the blast occurred at a warehouse in the city, which was storing nearly 3,000 tonnes of the chemical Ammonium nitrate.

Lebanese musician Fadi Tabbal has now launched the Beirut Musicians’ Fund to help musicians who have been directly affected by the incident.

The fund is aiming to raise $34,935 (USD), the amount needed to replace artists’ damaged, lost or destroyed gear.

All donations will be managed by Tabbal’s own Tunefork Recording Studios and divided evenly among those musicians affected by the blast.

Launching the crowdfunder, Tabbal wrote: “As you all know, our entire community is shaken by the horrific explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4th. Reasons: the incompetence, negligence and corruption of our own government.

“Countless lives lost. Countless houses destroyed. We are hurt, both physically and emotionally.

“Fortunately, amid the chaos, everyone rushed to help. So, we took it upon ourselves to contact musicians, producers and sound engineers living in the blast area and to inventory all music gear, instruments and recording equipment that was destroyed. The damage, so far, adds up to USD 30,000 (the extensive list of damaged gear is available upon request).

“If you are an NGO, a fund or an individual interested in contributing, please DM us here or email us at fadi.tabbal@tuneforkstudios.com If you are a working musician whose equipment was damaged from the blast, and we haven’t contacted you yet, please DM or email us. All donations will be managed by the studio and divided proportionally between those affected.”

The fundraiser comes after the likes of Halsey and Ariana Grande donated to relief funds in the wake of the explosion.

British singer Mika, who was born in Beirut, also penned a letter to the people of Lebanon in the wake of the blast.