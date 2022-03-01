Fundraisers launched for producers Dan Field and Jono Ma in wake of east coast floods

GoFundMe pages have been set up for two Australian producers whose studios have been destroyed by recent floods affecting south-east Queensland and northern New South Wales.

The first is for Dan Field, a Brisbane-based producer who had set up a studio space with several other collaborators, including rapper Nerve. Renee Lawrence, the partner of one of the studio’s co-owners, explained that the space was “flooded by five [feet] of deluge and sewage water”, with “only a fraction of the assets stored there” able to be salvaged.

“Dan is a single dad, and this was his entire livelihood,” Lawrence wrote. “All the boys have suffered a substantial loss, but it is agreed that our focus right now needs to be [on] Dan.”

Nerve has shared photos from the clean-up of Field’s studio to his Instagram Story, which can be seen below:

The second fundraiser launched is for Jono Ma, best known as one half of production duo Jagwar Ma. Based in Byron Bay, his home studio was also severely affected by floods in the area.

“Despite what some may think, success does not always bring fortune,” wrote the fundraiser’s organiser, Christopher Emerson. “Jono is a man of the people; he’s about the grit, he’ll choose art over dollars every day of the week.”

Genesis Owusu, who worked with Ma on a recent remix of his single ‘Waitin’ On Ya’, described Ma as a “friend and close collaborator” when sharing the fundraiser to his own Instagram stories. “Any amount to help my guy out is greatly appreciated,” he wrote.

Links to both fundraisers are available here and here, respectively.