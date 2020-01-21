Funko Pop! unveil Weezer, Slayer and Slipknot collectables

Funko has unveiled its latest line of Pop! vinyl figures — including their take on the likes of Weezer, Slayer and Slipknot.

Ahead of their big reveal at the London Toy Fair, the cult company has unveiled the new offerings which feature an impressive likeness of each band.

While fans of Slayer can purchase figures of Tom Araya, Kerry King and the late Jeff Hannemann, Weezer fans will only be able to get their hands on a single figure of singer Rivers Cuomo.

Other new offerings include the likes of Motorhead’s Lemmy, Willy Nelson, ZZ Top, Shania Twain, NWA’s Eazy-E and Lil Wayne.

The latest range comes after Funko unveiled a new Marilyn Manson collectable which will arrive in February this year.

In September 2019, it was also reported that Warner Bros has optioned the rights to Funko. The animated movie will be helmed by Warner Animation Group, which is behind the Lego Movie franchise and the upcoming sequel to Space Jam, among others.

“We’re thrilled for this opportunity and are committed to make an amazing Funko movie that stands on its own merit,” Funko CEO Brian Mariotti said, per Deadline. “This isn’t about selling toys or building a brand. The team at Warner Animation Group have a unique vision of what the first film should be and we are extremely excited to take this journey alongside them.”