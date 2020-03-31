Furnace and the Fundamentals reschedule 2020 tour

Furnace and the Fundamentals’ 2020 Australian tour was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the Sydney party band have now announced some rescheduled dates.

The band managed to play shows in Adelaide and Melbourne throughout February and March before the temporary ban on concerts were put in place, but they were unable to play their scheduled shows in Perth, Sydney and Brisbane.

Advertisement

They will now play these remaining shows in September and October, with all purchased tickets remaining valid. Originally supposed to play two Sydney shows, the band have upped their usual ticket capacity to allow for one big performance to accommodate for ticketholders to both shows.

“So glad we could get this all organised and we are really looking forward to getting back to partying with you in person!” the band said in a statement.

Furnace and the Fundamentals are just the latest band to have their touring schedule upended by the coronavirus outbreak, which has effectively put the entire global music scene on hold due to bans on mass gatherings and worldwide travel restrictions.

See the band’s full list of rescheduled shows, with dates and venues, below.

Furnace and the Fundamentals Australia 2020 rescheduled tour dates are:

Perth, Capitol (Sep 27)

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (Oct 5)

Brisane, The Triffid (29)