Future Classic releases ‘Shelter in Place’ compilation

Australian label Future Classic has released a new compilation titled ‘Shelter in Place’ that features seven up-and-coming artists, local and international, like Sydney producer Angus1 along with overseas acts like MariaDennis, The Blossom, mwami and more.

‘Shelter in Place’ arose as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the label using the compilation to give emerging artists a chance to exhibit their talent.

“Themes of restlessness, isolation, and hope permeate the tracks and videos which highlight the emotional impacts of self-isolation and the ways we can turn to artistic expression to escape them,” explained the label in an Instagram post announcing the compilation.

Future Classic will donate first-month proceeds from the sale of the compilation to Heartland Alliance, an anti-poverty organisation based in Chicago helping marginalised and vulnerable communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Videos for each track have been released over on Future Classic’s YouTube channel. The label is planning to shine a spotlight on each track over the coming week, with the first being ‘Hold On’ by Amsterdam-based duo MariaDennis.

You can watch the video for the track, directed by Ben Dean and featuring dancer Crystal Jacskon, below.

Created in the weeks following the news of the coronavirus pandemic, the pair commented, “We were so affected by it that we just had to express ourselves”.

“‘Hold On’ is about hope and keeping the faith in these uncertain times and trusting that everything is going to be all right.”

Listen to the compilation in full below: