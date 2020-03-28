Future has donated masks to healthcare workers and coronavirus patients via his charity foundation.

Read more: All the films and TV shows suspended due to coronavirus

The rapper has teamed up his charity organisation – FreeWishes Foundation – with Atlanta Sewing Style to make masks for healthcare workers and patients who have been hospitalised with Covid-19.

Atlanta Sewing Style is a community of over 500 local designers who will create and sow the masks before delivering them all to local hospitals.

Advertisement

Stephanie Jester, co-founder of FreeWishes and Future’s mother said: “There is so much that needs to be done during this crisis and if everyone can step up in some way, we can all get through this together as we serve our community.”

Co–founder Tia-Wilburn Anderson added: “I think that our healthcare professionals are the heroes in this situation and they are risking their lives for everyone, so it is our responsibility to help protect them.

“It is important to my brother, Future and I that we are of service to our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year…This is why our family created the foundation.” You can donate to the efforts here.

It comes as the coronavirus crisis deepens in the US as Donald Trump’s handling of the situation comes under increasing scrutiny. The US has become the first country to have over 100,000 cases of the virus confirmed.

Earlier this week, Ridley Scott criticised Trump for the way in which he’s handled the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

Speaking in a new interview, the legendary director and producer was asked how he thinks world leaders are handling the coronavirus situation.

“Particularly with this orange-headed fellow that’s running us, he’s a nutcase, isn’t he?” Scott told Variety, referring to the US president.

He continued: “Looking at the globalisation of the politicians that are running the world, half the time being run by idiots and the other time by despots, there are very few worthwhile ones, if you know what I mean. No one wants to go into politics. If anyone has half a brain they wouldn’t want to go into politics anyway, right?”

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday (March 27) confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video statement to the nation, the Prime Minister said he has “mild symptoms” and will continue to lead the country’s response to the crisis while in self-isolation.