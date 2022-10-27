Future Islands announce 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour

Future Islands have announced they’ll return to Australia and New Zealand in February next year for their first shows in the region in over half a decade.

The Baltimore synth-pop group will kick off the run on February 16 with a show as part of Perth Festival, before dates in Brisbane, Sydney (with details yet to be announced) and Melbourne. They’ll then head over to Aotearoa to play a headline show at Auckland’s Powerstation on February 23, as well as appearances at Tapapakanga’s Splore Festival and Electric Avenue Festival in Christchurch.

See dates and details below. Tickets will go on sale next Thursday (November 3) at 10am local time, with a pre-sale for all headline shows except for the Perth Festival date commencing a day earlier. Sign up for that here.

Future Islands last toured Australian and New Zealand in 2017, when they appeared at that year’s Splendour in the Grass, Fairgrounds and Meredith festivals alongside their own headline shows. Since then, they’ve released their sixth studio album, 2020’s ‘As Long As You Are’.

In a four-star review of the band’s latest, NME said it “may be an unexpected handbrake turn for Future Islands and it may not be as hit-laden as its predecessor [2017’s ‘The Far Field’], but it’s a refreshing record in its own right and one that throws up plenty of existential quandaries”.

Future Islands’ 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 16 – Perth, Rechabite

Saturday 18 – Brisbane, Powerhouse

Sunday 19 – Sydney, TBA

Tuesday 21 – Melbourne, Forum

Thursday 23 – Auckland, Powerstation

Friday 24 – Tapapakanga, Splore Festival

Saturday 25 – Christchurch, Electric Avenue Festival