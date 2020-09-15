Future Islands share new track ‘Moonlight’ from sixth album ‘As Long As You Are’

Future Islands have shared new track ‘Moonlight’, the latest to arrive from their upcoming sixth album ‘As Long As You Are’.

The meditative new effort is the third single from the record, with frontman Samuel T. Herring describing it as a reflection of “love in a depressive state”.

He said: “It’s about recognising the holes in ourselves and recognising the circular whole of others. ‘Moonlight’ is about acceptance because that’s what love allows us all.”

It follows on from ‘Thrill‘, which arrived last month, and ‘For Sure’, which marked their return in July.

On the new album’s release date, Future Islands are set to play a special ticketed livestream show from their hometown of Baltimore, with tickets on sale now.

Last year, the band previewed seven new songs, including new single ‘Thrill’, during a gig at the Pearl Street Nightclub in Northampton, Massachusetts.

In a four-star review of Future Islands’ 2017 album ‘The Far Field’, NME said: “In some respects on ‘The Far Field’, not that much has changed. Musically, they haven’t meddled with the formula they’ve been nurturing for a decade.

“The songs are built around Gerrit Welmers’ rippling synths and William Cashion’s propulsive basslines. And Herring’s still determined to plough all of his rawest emotions into the lyrics.”

Since the release of that album, Herring released his debut rap solo album under the alias Hemlock Ernst in October 2019. ‘Back At The House’ was created with producer Kenny Segal.

‘As Long As You Are’ will arrive via 4AD on October 9.