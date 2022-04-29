Future releases new video featuring Kanye West, ‘Keep It Burnin”

Future has today (April 29) released a new video featuring Kanye West – watch ‘Keep It Burnin” below.

The new track features verses from West and he appears in the song’s dimly lit video with his face covered.

In the new Rick Nyce-directed video, the two rappers reflect on there they came from.

“Cross me so much, I got nails in my hand,” West raps, while Future adds: “Seen too much violence, done seen too much death…Bodies on bodies, got a gang full of them/Raised by gangsters, prostitutes and pimps.”

Check out the new video here:

The track features on Future’s new album, I Never Liked You’, which was released today (April 29).

The new album also features guest collaborations from Drake, Young Thug, Tems, EST Gee, Gunna, and Kodak Black.

Listen to the full album here:

Future’s new album is the follow-up to the rapper’s 2020 LP ‘High Off Life’, which featured a the likes of Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Meek Mill, Lil Baby and more.

NME‘s Luke Morgan Britton said of ‘High Off Life’: “Despite its glimpses of greatness, though, this album revisits too many of the rapper’s trademark themes to truly make good on his jubilant pre-release promises.”

In February, Future released ‘Worst Day’ – his first solo single in almost two years. It came with an accompanying music video, in which American YouTuber and dating advisor Kevin Samuels plays Future’s therapist, describing himself as a “professional image consultant”.

Future has worked on a number of collaborations in the past two years. In 2020, he teamed up with Swae Lee to work with the Internet Money collective on new song ‘Thrusting’.

Later the same year, Future and Lil Uzi Vert dropped their new collaborative album ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’. The 16-track collection was executive produced by DJ Esco, and arrived alongside a Hype Williams-directed video for album track ‘That’s It’. The pair released the deluxe edition of the album a week later.

Elsewhere, Future is due to be headlining Rolling Loud Miami in July, alongside Kanye West (billed under his legal name, Ye) and Kendrick Lamar. Tickets are available here.