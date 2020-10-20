Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland has recorded a new podcast from prison called Dumpster Fyre.

McFarland is currently serving a six-year sentence at the Federal Correction Institution in Elkton, Ohio after pleading guilty to multiple counts of fraud, including for the disastrous festival in the Bahamas in 2017.

As The Daily Mail reports, the upcoming podcast was made by recording various 15-minute phone calls conducted over the course of one week, in which McFarland detailed his involvement with Fyre Festival.

Advertisement

The first instalment of Dumpster Fyre, which was produced in partnership with Notorious, is expected to arrive later today (October 20). You can listen to the official trailer below.

In the clip, McFarland says: “This is inmate #91186054, otherwise known as Billy McFarland, the founder of Fyre Festival. I’m currently serving my 29th month in federal prison at FCI, Elkton in Ohio. This is my story.”

According to the Mail, McFarland reportedly explains in the podcast: “When I think about the mistakes that were made and what happened, there’s no way that I can describe it but just, ‘What the fuck was I thinking?'”

In a clip obtained by the outlet, the inmate claims that he’s “not going to hide behind my mistakes, I’m going to share everything that happened.”

Elsewhere, he recalls: “As people were saying it couldn’t be done, some amazing advancement or idea, or deal, just something great would happen to take us to the next level. And then those old fears would be forgotten, but that next level would bring us numerous new concerns.”

Advertisement

As for the reasons for making Dumpster Fyre? “I just really need to start from the beginning and go through every step and just kind-of keep it raw and centred and not have an agenda for what’s being told.”

However, it’s reported that 100% of its profits will go towards paying the $26 million in restitution McFarland owes.

Back in April, McFarland requested an early release from prison due to concerns over contracting coronavirus while behind bars.