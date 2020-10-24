Fyre Festival organiser Billy McFarland has reportedly been moved to solitary confinement in prison following the release of his new podcast.

McFarland is currently serving a six-year sentence at the Federal Correction Institution in Elkton, Ohio after pleading guilty to multiple counts of fraud, including for the disastrous festival in the Bahamas in 2017.

Earlier this week, McFarland launched Dumpster Fyre, a new podcast which sees him “share everything that happened” regarding the notorious festival.

Advertisement

Now, according to The New York Times, McFarland has been given special protection in the Ohio prison, as a direct consequence of the release of his podcast.

“We believe the investigation stems from his participation in the podcast and the photographs that were taken and utilised in the trailer, which were all properly taken,” McFarland’s lawyer Jason Russo told the NYT.

“We don’t believe he’s violated any rule or regulation, and there can’t possibly be anything else. He’s been a model prisoner there.”

McFarland’s new podcast was made by recording various 15-minute phone calls conducted over the course of one week, in which McFarland detailed his involvement with Fyre Festival.

In a clip previewing the new show, McFarland says: “This is inmate #91186054, otherwise known as Billy McFarland, the founder of Fyre Festival. I’m currently serving my 29th month in federal prison at FCI, Elkton in Ohio. This is my story.”

Advertisement

It’s reported that 100% of its profits from Dumpster Fyre will go towards paying the $26million (£20m) in restitution McFarland owes to those involved with Fyre Festival.

Back in April, McFarland requested an early release from prison due to concerns over contracting coronavirus while behind bars.