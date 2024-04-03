G-Dragon to drop new music in the second half of 2024, his label confirms

Big Bang star G-Dragon will be releasing new music sometime in the second half of the year, his label has confirmed.

His label Galaxy Corporation announced that G-Dragon would be making his long-awaited comeback “in the second half of this year”, in a statement to South Korean news outlet News1 earlier today (April 3).

“After making his comeback, he will be carrying out global activities, and activities in Japan are also planned as part of them,” Galaxy Corporation added in its statement, via Soompi.

G-dragon’s forthcoming comeback will be his first solo release in about seven years, since he released his self-titled EP ‘Kwon Ji-yong’ in 2017. It’ll also be his first under Galaxy Corporation, which he signed with in June 2023 follwing his departe from YG Entertainment after two decades.

Advertisement

The K-pop idol first debuted as a member of K-pop boyband Big Bang in 2016, before launching a solo career in 2009 with his debut studio album ‘Heartbreaker’. He would go on to release more solo work in 2012 and 2023, ‘One of a Kind’ and ‘Coup d’Etat’, respectively.

G-Dragon has been speaking about his imminent return to music since January 2023 – while he was still with YG Entertainment – telling Elle Korea shortly after signing with Galaxy Corporation that he was already working on the record at the time.

In other K-pop news, SHINee singer Onew has signed with Griffin Entertainment, just a month following his depature from longtime agency SM Entertainment after 18 years.