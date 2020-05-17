G-Eazy covers The xx and Bob Dylan for latest quarantine release

G-Eazy has shared another pair of covers recorded from lockdown, taking on The xx‘s 2009 track ‘VCR’, and Bob Dylan‘s 1963 classic ‘Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright’.

The Oakland rapper uploaded the two tracks to his YouTube channel yesterday (May 16), both of which see G-Eazy in a reflective, melancholy mood.

You can listen to both tracks below.

They’re not the first classic tracks covered by G-Eazy since going into isolation due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Last month, he shared a moody pop version of Radiohead‘s 1992 single ‘Creep’, for which he enlisted actress Ashley Benson, who he was later rumoured to be dating.

He also shared his take on The Beatles‘ ‘I’m So Tired’, which appeared on the group’s self-titled so-called ‘White Album’ in 1968.

Last July, G-Eazy told NME during an interview at Poland’s Open’er Festival that his new album was set to arrive “very soon”, as well as teasing a Lil Wayne collaboration, calling the rapper “one of my favourite rappers of all time”.

“It’s an album about coming home and an album that’s a full circle,” he teased.

“It’s a full circle and an album about completing the journey and not forgetting your roots and who you are.”

The album, to be titled ‘These Things Happen Too’ is still awaiting an official release date but is expected this year. In October he released the EP ‘Scary Nights’.