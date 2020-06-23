G-Eazy has shared a dreamy new track called ‘Nostalgia Cycle’ – listen to it below.

Set to appear on his recently announced new project ‘Everything’s Strange Here’, which is due to arrive on Friday (June 26), the new single is the fourth from the project and follows ‘Free Porn, Cheap Drugs’, ‘Stan By Me’ and ‘Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime’.

Speaking about his first full-length release since 2019’s ‘Scary Nights’, the ‘Me Myself & I’ rapper wrote: “8 weeks ago I didn’t know I needed to make this. The world has been turned upside down and inside out – but a lot of us have had the opportunity to self reflect and evolve.

“This project is a representation of where my heart and head have been at. It’s honest and pure – it’s me. Take it or leave it – this is how I feel.”

Just like the project’s previous singles, G-Eazy focuses more on singing than rapping on ‘Nostalgia Cycle’. “I miss the way I felt when I had no regrets/ The way the drugs would feel, they were hard to get/ The problem is simple, nostalgia cycle/ My mind is in a fight against the time that I have left,” he sings, repeating the line “I feel like I’m livin’ on borrowed time.”

Listen to the new song below.

Along with the announcement of ‘Everything’s Strange Here’, G has also revealed that the sequel to his 2014 album ‘These Things Happen’ is also on the way, tweeting: “These Things Happen Too, right around the corner.”

Earlier this month, G-Eazy shared a new single entitled ‘Love Is Gone’ and an accompanying video comprised of footage from ongoing worldwide protests for racial equality.

Besides addressing police brutality and his desire to use his platform as an artist, G’s new song takes direct aim at US President Donald Trump.

“Fuck the President cause he a fucking racist supported by white supremacists/ Fuck Donald, go back to just running businesses,” G-Eazy raps.