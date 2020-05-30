G-Eazy shares new song ‘Stan By Me’ produced by Marshmello

G-Eazy has released a new song produced by Marshmello – listen to ‘Stan By Me’ below.

Set to appear on his recently announced new project ‘Everything’s Strange Here’, the new single follows the release of ‘Free Porn, Cheap Drugs’, which arrived last week.

Speaking on his first full-length release since 2019’s ‘Scary Nights’, the ‘Me Myself & I’ rapper wrote: “8 weeks ago I didn’t know I needed to make this. The world has been turned upside down and inside out – but a lot of us have had the opportunity to self reflect and evolve.

“This project is a representation of where my heart and head have been at. It’s honest and pure – it’s me. Take it or leave it – this is how I feel.”

Just like ‘Free Porn, Cheap Drugs’, G-Eazy focuses more on singing than rapping on ‘Stan By Me’. Listen to it below.

Along with the announcement of ‘Everything’s Strange Here’, G has also revealed that the sequel to his 2014 album ‘These Things Happen’ is also on the way, tweeting: “These Things Happen Too, right around the corner.”

Earlier this month, the rapper shared a pair of covers recorded from lockdown, taking on The xx‘s 2009 track ‘VCR’, and Bob Dylan‘s 1963 classic ‘Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright’.

They’re not the first classic tracks covered by G-Eazy since going into isolation due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Last month, he shared a moody pop version of Radiohead‘s 1992 single ‘Creep’, for which he enlisted actress Ashley Benson, who he was later rumoured to be dating.

He also shared his take on The Beatles‘ ‘I’m So Tired’, which appeared on the group’s self-titled so-called ‘White Album’ in 1968.