G Flip adds four songs to deluxe edition of debut album, ‘About Us’

Today (January 17), G Flip has released a deluxe edition of her debut album, ‘About Us’.

The re-issue adds live versions of four songs from the original tracklist. The new songs include acoustic renditions of ‘Morning’ and title track ‘About Us’, a version of ‘Stupid’ with a string quartet, and a gospel choir-backed performance of ‘2 Million’.

Stream the deluxe edition of ‘About Us’ below:

Also out today is a video of G Flip performing the new version of ‘2 Million’ with Jason McGee’s The Choir in YouTube Space LA. Watch it here:

The deluxe version of ‘About Us’ follows a breakout 2019 for the Melbourne musician. G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Flipo, clinched several nominations at the ARIA Music Awards with the LP. Her debut record also placed second on Triple J’s Album Poll list, behind Billie Eilish’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

In December, G Flip played a sold-out benefit gig for bushfire relief in Melbourne after Falls Festival in Lorne 2019 was cancelled due to “extreme weather conditions”. She is set to play the second day of the 2020 Australian Open’s AO Live Stage on January 21.

In other news, earlier this week G Flip nominated for Best New Australian Act in the brand-new Australian-exclusive categories of the NME Awards 2020. Check out the full list of local NME Awards 2020 nominees here.