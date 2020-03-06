G Flip announces 2020 headline regional Australian tour

G Flip has announced a headline regional Australian tour set to take place in May this year, right before she plays Splendour In The Grass this July.

The tour will see her play regional and rural cities around the country, including both the Darwin and Alice Springs dates of the One Tropical Day concert series.

This tour announcement follows G Flip’s debut performance on triple J‘s Like A Version. With the help of a bunch of female Aussie musos, in the spirit of International Women’s Day this Sunday (March 8), G Flip covered ‘Lady Marmalade’ a collaborative song made famous by Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Mýa and Pink.

She also performed an original, yet to be released track ‘Hyperfine’. Watch both performances here.

2019 was a big year for G Flip, real name Georgia Flipo. She released her debut album ‘About Us’ and charted four songs in triple j’s 2019 Hottest 100 – ‘Drink Too Much’, ‘Lover’, ‘Stupid’ and ‘I Am Not Afraid.

Tickets for G Flip’s regional Australian tour go on sale 9am AEDT Tuesday March 10, available via her official website.

G Flip’s 2020 regional Australian tour dates are:

Darwin, One Tropical Day (May 2)

Torquay, Torquay Hotel (8)

Castlemaine, Theatre Royal (15)

Alice Springs, One Tropical Day (16)

Newcastle, The Cambridge (22)

Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre (29)

Woombye, Big Pineapple Festival (30)