G Flip announces ‘Enby At The Espy’ show to celebrate Non-Binary People’s Day

G Flip has announced a one-off headline show in Melbourne to raise money for the Victorian Pride Centre.

The hometown show is scheduled for next Thursday (July 14), and will take place at the Hotel Esplanade in St. Kilda (better known as The Espy). Dubbed ‘Enby At The Espy’, it’s billed as a celebration of non-binary identities – it coincides with International Non-Binary People’s Day, which has been observed annually since 2012 – and will sport a line-up of exclusively non-binary artists.

In announcing the show, Flip made a call-out for local non-binary bands and artists, encouraging them to reach out for the show’s two supporting slots.

Flip also noted that this will be their only headline show on local ground for the entire year. They’ll appear at a handful of upcoming festivals – Splendour In The Grass, Spin Off, Lost Paradise, Spilt Milk and Falls – but they have no shows of their own lined up in the near future. Their last proper Australian tour went down at the end of 2019.

Tickets for ‘Enby At The Espy’ are on sale now via Moshtix. All proceeds earned from ticket sales will be donated to the Victorian Pride Centre, which is located on the same street as The Espy and, as its website notes, is “the first purpose-built centre for Australia’s LGBTIQ+ communities”.

In addition to providing resources for queer Australians, the Pride Centre houses 14 organisations devoted to supporting, advocating for and representing the queer community, including Koorie Pride Australia, the Star Observer newspaper, the Australian Queer Archives, Minus18 and the Monash Gender Clinic.

Flip came out as non-binary last June. At the time, they said in a statement: “Looking into what it means to be non-binary had me realise that that’s who I’ve been my entire life. I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie.”

Flip has long been an advocate for the queer community. Their 2020 single ‘You Am I’ was dubbed an LGBTQIA+ anthem, and the video for it prominently features two queer couples. That August, they performed at a virtual party to celebrate Wear it Purple Day, and at last year’s Mardi Gras in Sydney, they performed on the TikTok Australia float.

Over the past year, Flip has further celebrated their gender and sexuality with singles like ‘Boys & Girls’, ‘Scream’ and ‘Gay 4 Me’.

Last month saw the artist wrap up their North American tour, where they performed three shows with a broken hand. They also released a double A-side for the Spotify Singles series, featuring a cover of ‘Kiwi’ by Harry Styles and a ballad-esque redux of ‘Gay 4 Me’.