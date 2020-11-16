G Flip announces forthcoming release of new single, ‘I’d Rather Go To Bed’

G Flip has teased the release of her forthcoming track, ‘I’d Rather Go To Bed’, for later this week.

Set for arrival this Friday (November 20), ‘I’d Rather Go To Bed’ will be G Flip’s third official single this year. The song was announced on the singer/drummer’s social media this afternoon.

‘I’d Rather Go To Bed’ will follow on from G Flip’s October track, ‘You & I’, and ‘Hyperfine’, which arrived in May.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, the artist – real name Georgia Flipo – said she was planning to release a new track every eight weeks or so, having written more than 40 unreleased songs.

“There’s definitely a solid 10 that I’m keen to get out there. The process takes so long to get a song out, that by the time those months have passed I’ll change my mind,” she said.

“I’ve got planned what I think I’ll release, but next month I might decide ‘Nah, scrap that song, I’m gonna put this song on now’. It kind of always changes.”

G Flip released her debut album, ‘About Us’, in 2019. She recently took home the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Australian Act.