G Flip announces new single ‘You & I’

G Flip has announced details of her next single of 2020, ‘You & I’.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, G Flip – real name Georgia Flipo – revealed the single artwork alongside its release day (Friday, October 2).

The single will be her first official single release since she dropped ‘Hyperfine‘ in May. She had initially teased ‘Hyperfine’ as a demo, later performing it as part of triple j‘s ‘Like A Version’ alongside a cover of ‘Lady Marmalade‘. Later on, another version of ‘Hyperfine’ was released with a featured verse from Loveleo.

In July, G Flip lent vocals to Illy‘s latest track ‘Loose Ends‘, which is his second single of the year following ‘Last Laugh’.

Earlier this month, G Flip teamed up with Australian underwear company Bonds to release a new song, titled ‘Unapologetic‘.

“It’s about loving yourself and being unapologetically you, even if you’ve got your period,” she explained of the song.

G Flip wasn’t the only artist enlisted by the company for the ‘Bloody Comfy Undies’ campaign, as it also saw new music from Kira Puru, Alice Skye, Georgia Maq, Montaigne and Ali Barter.