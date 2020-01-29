News Music News

G Flip announces one-off headline show in Perth

The Melburnian is playing the West Coast

Sofiana Ramli
G Flip
Credit: Future Classic

G Flip is headed to the West Coast next month where she’ll be playing a one-off show at Perth Festival 2020.

The musician born Georgia Flipo is set to take over the Chevron Lighthouse for a one-night-only performance on February 22. Other Aussie musicians expected to grace the Perth Fest stage include Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Briggs and Emma Donovan. International acts such as Weyes Blood, Moon Duo, Kate Tempest and Craig David will also play.

In an Instagram post earlier today (January 29), G Flip said that the upcoming gig is “the only west coast headline show I’ve got planned for 2020 so far!” Tickets to her Perth outing are priced from $29 to $49. Special package discounts are also available for those who purchase tickets to more than three events at Perth Fest. A supporting act for the gig has not yet been announced. For more details, check here.

Last Saturday (January 29), G Flip scored four spots on triple j’s Hottest 100 poll with songs from her 2019 debut album ‘About Us’. Her song ‘Drink Too Much’ came in sixth place, falling behind Denzel Curry’s Rage Against The Machine cover and Tones And I’s chart-smasher, ‘Dance Monkey’. The list was topped by Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’.

G Flip was also recently nominated for Best New Australian Act at the NME Awards 2020, alongside Tones And I, Baker Boy, Stella Donnelly and Mallrat. The award went to Tones And I.

