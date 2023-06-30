G Flip announces sophomore album ‘Drummer’, shares new single ‘The Worst Person Alive’

G Flip has announced their highly anticipated sophomore album, ‘Drummer’, along with the release of a new single, ‘The Worst Person Alive’.

G Flip’s ‘Drummer’ is set to arrive on Friday, August 11 via Future Classic. Pre-save ‘Drummer’ here. G Flip said of the upcoming album via a press statement: “Growing up watching pop music icons, I never saw a solo artist whose main instrument was drums. I wanted to make the album that my kid self dreamed of, a hybrid of pop/rock but with drums out the front. Incorporating groove, tempo, feel and drum moments while still making catchy pop music.”

To commemorate the album’s announcement, G Flip has also released a new track ‘The Worst Person Alive’ as the second preview of the upcoming record. ‘The Worst Person Alive’ comes with an accompanying music video in which G Flip sings and plays on the drums while on the back of a vehicle driving through a countryside.

Watch the music video for ‘The Worst Person Alive’ below.

G Flip said of ‘The Worst Person Alive’: “This song is about feeling like the worst person alive after being the one to instigate a breakup. One day you’re in a relationship and the other person is your number 1, they know everything about you, they know you better than anyone else, you’ve had some of your best memories with that person and then you break up and you sadly become strangers. I really hate that it’s all or nothing. It’s such a drastic change – ‘Last year I was the love of your life, now I’m the worst person alive'”.

Prior to ‘The Worst Person Alive’, G Flip previewed ‘Drummer’ with the single ‘Be Your Man’, which doubles as a loving tribute to their partner, American actress Chrishell Stause. Following the release of ‘Be Your Man’, Stause took to Instagram to post a reel of her favourite moments with G Flip, which include snippets of what looks like the pair’s wedding.

G Flip’s ‘Drummer’ tracklist is:

‘7 Days’ ‘The Worst Person Alive’ ‘Rough’ ‘Good Enough’ ‘Be Your Man’ ‘Baked’ ‘Real Life’ ‘Love Hurts’ ‘Kevin’ ‘Didn’t Mean To’ ‘Made For You’

G Flip has also announced two new shows for her mostly sold-out Australia tour this August and September. First announced two weeks ago, the tour will be their first since 2019, and will see them perform in Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and more.

Hope D, Jacotene and Charley will perform as supporting acts across the tour. Remaining tickets are available here.

G Flip’s Australia 2023 tour dates are:

August 17 – The Tivoli – Brisbane, QLD [NEW SHOW ADDED]

August 18 – The Tivoli – Brisbane, QLD [SOLD OUT]

August 19 – Tanks Art Centre – Cairns, QLD [SOLD OUT]

August 25 – Hindley Street Music Hall – Adelaide, SA

August 26 – Astor Theatre Perth – Perth, WA [SOLD OUT]

August 29 – Forum Melbourne – Melbourne, VIC [NEW SHOW ADDED]

August 31 – Torquay Hotel – Torquay, VIC [SOLD OUT]

September 2 – Forum Melbourne – Melbourne, VIC [SOLD OUT]

September 8 – Enmore Theatre – Syndey, NSW [SOLD OUT]

September 9 – Bar on the Hill – Newcastle, NSW