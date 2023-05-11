G Flip releases ‘Be Your Man’, a love song about Chrishell Stause

Melbourne drummer-singer and producer G Flip has released ‘Be Your Man’, their latest single which doubles as a loving tribute to their partner, American actress Chrishell Stause.

While the single was released on Wednesday (May 10), G Flip has dropped its accompanying music video today (May 11) that focuses on a live performance of the track at a queer ball in the 1950s, a time when same-sex romances were not accepted.

Watch the music video for ‘Be Your Man’ below.

In a press statement, G Flip said: “‘Be Your Man’ is a love song I wrote about me and my partner. Growing up watching fairytale movies, I didn’t fit the typical prince or princess character. As the world has progressed and I’ve grown up, I’ve learned that a lot of love stories don’t look like the stories in movies.

“True love has nothing to do with gender or external appearance. Although this song was inspired from my own queer perspective, the idea of being ‘not what you planned’ is relatable to anyone that has ever fought for someone to give them a chance at love.”

Following the release of ‘Be Your Man’ and its accompanying music video, Chrishell Stause – who rose to prominence after appearing on Netflix’s Selling Sunset – took to Instagram to post a reel of her favourite moments with G Flip, which include snippets of what looks like the pair’s wedding.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause wrote on Instagram. Watch her reel below.

The couple’s marriage has since been confirmed by People, which reports that the two tied the knot a year after they began dating in May 2022. “They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them,” a source close to the couple is said to have told the publication.

‘Be Your Man’ marks G Flip’s first release of the year. Prior to ‘Be Your Man’, they last released the single ‘Waste Of Space’ in July 2022.

The Melbourne musician shared their debut album ‘About Us’ in 2019, followed by a number of singles over the last four years, such as ‘Not Even In Vegas’ with Thomas Headon, ‘Waiting Game’ featuring renforshort, ‘Scream’ with UPSAHL, ‘GAY 4 ME’ and more.