G Flip celebrates gender diversity with powerful new single ‘Waste Of Space’

G Flip has shared a poignant new single titled ‘Waste Of Space’, wherein they reflect on and celebrate their non-binary identity. It comes in commemoration of International Non-Binary People’s Day, which is observed globally today (July 14).

The song puts a unique spin on Flip’s established alt-pop style, with the artist singing emotively over a tight, droning electric guitar line and simmering string harmony. As the intensity of their vocal performance builds, so too does the instrumental, before it erupts into an explosive, drum-heavy crescendo around the two-minute mark.

‘Waste Of Space’ arrives alongside a music video directed by Nas Bogado, produced by Ash Davis and filmed by Sasha Paskal. In addition to Flip theirself, it features an eclectic cast of 19 people, all of whom are either non-binary or genderfluid. In addition, as Flip noted in a press release, over 85 per cent of the video’s crew identify as queer, and 55 per cent are gender non-conforming.

“For everyone involved with ‘Waste Of Space’, it wasn’t just another day at work,” they said. “We are all passionate about the overall mission of my project to bring queer and non-binary representation to the world.”

Have a look at the video for ‘Waste Of Space’ below:

Alongside the new single’s release, Flip shared an essay expounding on their personal journey as a non-binary person. “I wasn’t sure if I would ever release this song,” they admitted, explaining that they were polarised by the attention they’d received after coming out last June, but ultimately decided to release ‘Waste Of Space’ because “I know that if I had this song as a kid, it would have changed my entire life”.

They wrote: “A few months ago, my gender identity was thrown into headlines and talked about more than I ever thought was possible. I’ve been flooded with messages and questions about being non-binary. There have been many positive messages including from parents reaching out and asking on how to best support their non-binary children, as well as messages from people who just want to understand what being non-binary is and means.

“But there have also been a lot of hateful messages about my gender identity and people even telling me that I’m not non-binary. As I receive more and more of these messages, I realise how much education the world needs when it comes to gender identity. Even though I wasn’t sure if I’d ever release this song, the more I thought about it, I realised how much the world needs this song.”

Flip went on to discuss the ways their upbringing affected their relationship with the social construct that is gender. “My first memory of being confused about my gender was when I was seven,” they wrote. “I played with the boys and wore the boys uniform to school because I thought I was one of them. One day, the boys told me I couldn’t play with them anymore because I was a girl.

“I went to the girls table in hopes that I would belong there. But they also told me I couldn’t play with them because I was dressed like a boy. I was left in the middle, with no one to play with. The kids would call me a ‘waste of space’ and I was ostracised. This left me confused.

On how they currently perceive theirself in relation to the gender binary, Flip said: “When you Google ‘non-binary’ it says neither a man nor woman, but it’s so much more than that. It’s a spectrum. I’m not neither, I feel like I’m both. Everyone lies on a different part of the spectrum, even those who identify as a girl or a boy.

“Representation in the media matters. I, along with so many other gender non-conforming souls, are here. We are present and we are going to make noise so that this generation and future generations aren’t ostracised for being their beautiful, authentic selves. To anyone who’s ever felt like a waste of space, you’re not. You’re important, you matter, and you have purpose in this world.”

Tonight will see Flip perform their only headline show in Australia for the entire year – a sold-out affair at the Hotel Esplanade in Melbourne dubbed ‘Enby At The Espy’. All proceeds earned from ticket sales will be donated to the Victorian Pride Centre, which is located on the same street as The Espy and, as its website notes, is “the first purpose-built centre for Australia’s LGBTIQ+ communities”.

Flip has long been an advocate for the queer community. Their 2020 single ‘You Am I’ was dubbed an LGBTQIA+ anthem, and the video for it prominently features two queer couples. That August, they performed at a virtual party to celebrate Wear it Purple Day, and at last year’s Mardi Gras in Sydney, they performed on the TikTok Australia float.

Over the past year, Flip has further celebrated their gender and sexuality with singles like ‘Boys & Girls’, ‘Scream’ and ‘Gay 4 Me’.

Last month saw the artist wrap up their North American tour, where they performed three shows with a broken hand. They also released a double A-side for the Spotify Singles series, featuring a cover of ‘Kiwi’ by Harry Styles and a ballad-esque redux of ‘Gay 4 Me’.

Though Flip’s only headline gig will go down tonight, they’ll appear at a handful of upcoming festivals – Splendour In The Grass in Bryon Bay, Spin Off in Adelaide and Lost Paradise on the NSW Central Coast, as well as all dates of the touring Spilt Milk and Falls festivals.