G Flip, Claude and more join Heaps Good line-up in Adelaide

G Flip and Claude are among the new acts to join the line-up of next year’s Heaps Good festival, ahead of its return to Adelaide next month.

In May of this year, organisers of announced the first round of line-up acts, led by the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES and Jamie xx. Now, those headliners are joined on by G Flip and Claude, alongside fellow new entrants CC:DISCO!, Pretty Girl and Mum Thinks Blue.

Heaps Good will take place at the Adelaide Showground on January 6, 2023. The event is billed as a spinoff of Falls Festival, with many of the acts on the Falls line-up later appearing at Heaps Good’s one-day outing. Alongside the headliners and new additions, Heaps Good includes Spacey Jane, Ocean Alley, King Stingray, Young Franco and PinkPanthress, among others.

See the complete line-up, including new additions, below. Remaining tickets to the festival are available here.

Coinciding with the new line-up acts, Heaps Good announced the addition of a new stage at the festival. Sets will now be held across two stages, with organisers describing the new ‘Bottlebrush’ stage as a “warehouse style stage designed especially for the ultimate electronic music experience”. Peggy Gou and Jamie xx were announced to be performing at that stage.

Heaps Good is produced by the same organisers behind fellow Adelaide festival Spin Off, which held its 2022 edition at the city’s Showgrounds venue in July. G Flip also performed at that festival, alongside the likes of Glass Animals, Jack Harlow, Spacey Jane and Genesis Owusu.

Today (December 1), yet another event was added to Adelaide’s music festival calendar, with the announcement of the brand new Vintage Vibes. The festival’s inaugural edition will take place over two days in the first weekend of April, 2023, with headliners Tash Sultana, and Gang of Youths taking to Adelaide’s Tomich Wines winery.

Stay tuned to NME for more Australia music festival news