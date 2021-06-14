G Flip comes out as non-binary: “That’s who I’ve been my entire life”

G Flip has announced they are non-binary.

The Melbourne-based pop artist shared the news on Instagram last night (June 13), giving props to the non-binary activists that preceded them.

“Looking into what it means to be non-binary had me realise that that’s who I’ve been my entire life,” G Flip said in their statement, clarifying they’ve adopted the gender-neutral pronouns ‘they/them’.

Advertisement

“I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie.”

A legion of G Flip’s colleagues in the Australian music industry shared their support, including Mallrat, Alex The Astronaut, Cry Club (whose frontperson, Heather Riley, is also non-binary), Jack River and Gretta Ray.

G Flip has had a busy 2021 thus far, releasing singles ‘Queen’ (a collaboration with US singer-songwriter Mxmtoon, which also received a stunning remix in celebration of this year’s Mardi Gras) and ‘Not Even In Vegas’ (for which they teamed up with fellow Melbournite Thomas Headon).

They also appeared in the second season of Support Act’s Tune Ups video series.

On the touring side, G Flip is locked down to appear at this year’s Land Of Plenty festival in Shepparton come October, co-headlining alongside Ball Park Music. They were scheduled to play the inaugural Fresh Produce festival in August, but that was cancelled due to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

G Flip has long been an advocate for the queer community. Their 2020 single ‘You Am I’ was dubbed an LGBTQIA+ anthem, and the video for it prominently features two queer couples. Last August, they performed at a virtual party to celebrate Wear it Purple Day.

Earlier this year, G Flip was one of the standout acts at the 2021 Mardi Gras in Sydney, performing on the TikTok Australia float.