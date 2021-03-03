G Flip, Cosmo’s Midnight, Hiatus Kaiyote announced for new Melbourne concert series

A new concert series will be held in Melbourne from next month, with G Flip, Cosmo’s Midnight, Hiatus Kaiyote and more artists locked in to perform.

April Sun will be held at the St Kilda Triangle, directly adjacent to the famed Palais Theatre. Spread across a number of weeks from mid-April, the program will include multiple headline concerts, mini-festivals and family events.

Electric Fields, Sycco, ChillinIT, Ashwarya, Sneaky Sound System and You Am I have also been announced as acts on the lineup.

Notably, April Sun organisers have also teamed up with Melbourne queer nightclub Poof Day for a day party full of live music, DJs and drag shows.

Tickets for April Sun go on sale tomorrow (March 5) from 11am AEDT through the event website. While tickets are available for individual purchase, each ticket is allocated to one of four zones so group purchases are recommended for friends.

The April Sun show dates are:

APRIL

Thursday 15 – Future Classic Presents: G FLIP, Touch Sensitive, Sycco & Thomas Headon

Saturday 17 – POOF DOOF DAY DOOF featuring Sneaky Sound System, Electric Fields, Jawbreakers, Yo!Mafia, Sgt Slick, YUMMY, Fisty, Jimi The Kween and Argonaut and more.

Thursday 22 – You Am I, Magic Dirt, Dallas Crane & The Casanovas

Saturday 24 – Thick As Thieves

Thursday 29 – Cosmo’s Midnight, Eves Karydas and ASHWARYA

Friday 30 – ChillinIT

MAY

Saturday 1 – ChillinIT

Sunday 2 – Hiatus Kaiyote, Harvey Sutherland (Live) & special guests