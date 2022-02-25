G Flip drops sizzling queer anthem ‘GAY 4 ME’

G Flip has dropped a bold and fiery new single, ‘GAY 4 ME’. Featuring Los Angeles-based songwriter Lauren Sanderson, it’s a heavy, more rock-influenced cut than much of Flip’s previous work.

G Flip – aka Georgia Flipo – came out as non-binary last June, saying at the time, “I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie.”

In an accompanying press release for ‘GAY 4 ME’, Flipo elaborated on the motivation behind the track. “I struggled with my sexual and gender identity for years because there wasn’t anyone that I felt could relate to me,” they said.

“I wish I had a non-binary, gay, lead-singing drummer to watch; it would’ve calmed the dark, confused voices in my head that told me I didn’t belong anywhere as my authentic self.

“If I am able to silence those voices for someone else, my job on this planet is done. If No Doubt-era Gwen Stefani had a baby with Travis Barker: a lead-singing, drumming, Australian AF, non-binary singer, then you’d have me: G FLIP.”

‘GAY 4 ME’ arrives alongside a Nas Bogado-directed video that matches the big, brash energy of the track itself, which is carried by a deep bass and fuzzed out riffs. Watch it below:

“I personally think you can’t help who you end up attracted to,” G Flip mused. “No matter what gender or sexuality. I’ve been on the other end of this situation, where girls have told me they aren’t gay, but they’re gay for me. The words really fell out of my mouth when writing this one.”

‘GAY 4 ME’ marks the latest in a long string of collaborative releases G Flip has shared in the past year or so. In January 2021, they released the mxmtoon-featuring ‘Queen’, sharing remixes of the track for Mardi Gras, and landing at #64 on the triple j Hottest 100 of 2021.

2021 then saw G Flip link up with Thomas Headon for ‘Not Even In Vegas’ in May, share filous collaboration ‘Boys & Girls’ in June, team up with renforshort on ‘Waiting Game’ in September and release ‘Scream’, featuring UPSAHL, in November.

G Flip also joined Baker Boy for his ‘Gela’ album track ‘My Mind’, contributing vocals and appearing in its accompanying music video.