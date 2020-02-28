G Flip has been awarded the Levi’s Music Prize

Melbourne singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist G Flip, aka Georgia Flipo, has been announced as the latest recipient of the coveted Levi’s Music Prize.

Now in its fourth year, the Levi’s Music Prize awards $25,000 and an additional $5,000 in travel from Stage And Screen to Bigsound artists in an effort to enable the growth of their careers on an international front.

G Flip was a showcase artist at the 2018 edition of Bigsound, releasing her debut album ‘About Us’ the following year, which was then nominated for three ARIA awards. You can watch her acceptance video here.

In her acceptance video, G Flip can be heard saying, “Thank you so much Levi’s… and thank you for supporting Australian music. It’s so brilliant that you do this and I thank you so much.”

Winners of the award in past years have included The Teskey Brothers, Amyl & The Sniffers, Stella Donnelly, Ecca Vandal, Hatchie and Alex Lahey.

Bigsound Executive Producer Angela Samut congratulated G Flip in a press statement, saying, “We’ve had the pleasure of watching Georgia make strides on the Australian and international festival and touring circuits achieving remarkable growth and building a strong community. This prize will help in advancing her work globally.”

As well as this announcement, earlier today (February 28) G Flip shared on Twitter she will perform on triple j’s Like A Version next week.

like a version next week ✌🏼@triplej — G FLIP (@gflipmusic) February 27, 2020

