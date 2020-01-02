Watch G Flip and Kram cover a Jet classic at Falls Festival in Byron Bay

Last night (January 1), G Flip treated the crowd at Falls Festival in Byron Bay to a rollicking performance of Jet’s 2003 hit, ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’, with Mark Maher (aka Kram of Spiderbait). Watch it below.

According to The Music, the Melbourne artist reunited with the Spiderbait frontman on stage to deliver an energetic cover of the Jet classic. The pair had previously performed the song at Triple J’s One Night Stand in Lucindale last September.

During yesterday’s performance, G Flip stormed the stage wildly (sans a tambourine, this time) while Kram backed her on drums. Check out a snippet of the performance, as captured by The Music, here:

G Flip is set to hit the Falls Festival stage again this Sunday (January 5) during its Fremantle pit stop. The port city is the final leg in the festival’s trek across the country. Meanwhile, the members of Spiderbait will perform as Arc (the group which also comprises members from You Am I, Jet and Even) at the upcoming bushfire benefit Make It Rain at Byron Bay’s Beach Hotel.

Earlier this week, G Flip – real name is Georgia Flipo – played a sold-out bushfire fundraiser show in support of the Country Fire Authority at the Northcote Social Club. The gig also made up for the singer’s initial performance scheduled for December 31 at Lorne’s Falls Festival, which got cancelled due to severe weather conditions.