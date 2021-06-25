G Flip links up with Austrian producer filous for new track ‘Boys & Girls’

Melbourne’s G Flip has linked up with international artist filous for the Austrian producer’s latest track ‘Boys & Girls’, exploring gender and sexual identity.

Arriving today (June 25), G Flip described the unlikely Australian-Austrian collaboration as a “very personal song” on their Instagram stories. The track is a catchy pop jam on the surface, but explores deeper themes of not fitting in and coming to terms with one’s gender and sexual identity.

“I won’t look in your mirror / I paint my own damn picture,” G Flip – aka Georgia Flipo – sings in one part, while another line goes: “Why should you care about who I kiss and the clothes I wear?”

Listen to the full song below.

‘Boys & Girls’ marks Flipo’s third collaborative track of 2021, following on from the release of ‘Queen’ with mxmtoon and ‘Not Even In Vegas’ with fellow Aussie Thomas Headon.

Flipo came out as non-binary earlier this month, saying in an Instagram post: “Looking into what it means to be non-binary had me realise that that’s who I’ve been my entire life”.

“I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie,” they added.

The singer received support from a host of fellow artists in the Australian music scene such as Mallrat, Alex The Astronaut and Gretta Ray, as well as Austrian filous.

Filous – real name Matthias Oldofredi – has become a popular producer and remixer in his home country. He’s worked with bands such as The Kooks for the 2020 track ‘Hey Love’.