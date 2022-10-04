G Flip, Northeast Party House, King Stingray and more announced for Great Escape 2023

Organisers of Tasmania’s Great Escape festival have revealed the full line-up for next year’s edition, which is set to be headlined by G Flip, Northeast Party House and King Stingray.

The camping festival’s 2023 iteration – its third, having debuted in April 2021 and continued in March of this year – will run over the weekend of March 3-5 (with the live music roster spread over the first two days), taking place at Mt Field National Park in Tasmania.

The full line-up includes 21 names – all of which are Australian. Billed under the trio of headliners are Sly Withers, Gretta Ray, Dear Seattle, Teenage Joans, Telenova and Eliza & The Delusionals. They’ll be joined by the likes of Keli Holiday, Shannen James, Annie Hamilton and The Sleepyheads.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (October 5), with a pre-sale – exclusive to members of the festival’s mailing list – running from 5:30pm tonight (October 4). Tickets can be found here, with more info on the pre-sale available here.

The full line-up for Great Escape 2023 is:

G Flip

Northeast Party House

King Stingray

Sly Withers

Gretta Ray

Dear Seattle

Teenage Joans

Telenova

Eliza & The Delusionals

Keli Holiday

Shannen James

Annie Hamilton

Chase City

Kudu Joy

The Sleepyheads

Lennon Wells

The Tinderboxers

Modern Opera

Kanina

Pretty Bleak

Lasca

