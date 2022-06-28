Watch G Flip perform live and play drums with a broken hand

After breaking their hand last week, G Flip played a trio of North American shows despite the injury.

The singer-songwriter Georgia Flipo shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram alongside a caption explaining that despite a doctor telling them they would have to cancel the three shows they had booked for the weekend, they were onstage six hours later performing.

In one of the clips, a doctor tells Flipo that recovery time is typically four to six weeks. “How do we make it shorter than four weeks? Three weeks?” they reply. They then shared footage from shows they later played in Houston, Oklahoma City and Chicago, animatedly singing and drumming with their one free hand.

G Flip is set to return to Australia later this year for a slew of festival appearances, including next month’s Splendour in the Grass, along with Spilt Milk, Falls Festival and Lost Paradise in December.

In February, they shared new single ‘GAY 4 ME’, featuring Los Angeles-based artist Lauren Sanderson. Last month, they followed it up with ‘Get Me Outta Here’, which arrived alongside a video that featured their partner, Chrishell Stause of US reality show Selling Sunset.

Last year, they released a string of collaborative singles, such as the mxmtoon-featuring ‘Queen’, Thomas Headon collaboration ‘Not Even in Vegas’ and ‘Waiting Game’ with renforshort. They also appeared on Baker Boy‘s ‘My Mind’.