G Flip has announced that her regional Australian tour, which was scheduled to kick off in May, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted to her social media, the Melbourne-based songwriter – AKA Georgia Flipo – said she and her team were working on securing new dates for the shows, expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

My May Tour is Postponed Thanks so much to all you legends that bought tickets so quickly and have been messaging me about your excitement for the MAY tour! We made the decision to postpone the May tour due to the current situation around COVID-19 and the restrictions on gatherings in Australia. We are working on rescheduling the dates and I will update you in the next coming weeks once the new dates are confirmed. If you can, please hold onto your tickets – I promise the show will be slamming when we’re back – and this helps support artists, band and crew in a difficult time. Of course if you do need a refund, this can be refunded at point of purchase (the venue or ticketing website). I am so excited to get back on stage and can’t wait until I can get silly with you all again. Stay safe. G Posted by G Flip on Monday, April 13, 2020

Advertisement

G Flip encouraged fans to hold onto their tickets if they could, in order to support the artists, band and crew affected. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Refunds are available from point of purchase if needed.

“I promise the show will be slamming when we’re back,” wrote Flipo on Facebook.

“I am so excited to get back on stage and can’t wait until I can get silly with you all again. Stay safe.”

G Flip’s regional tour included dates in Darwin, Torquay, Castlemaine, Alice Springs, Newcastle, Cairns and also Woombye as part of the similarly postponed Big Pineapple Festival, which is now slated to take place in November (with Flipo confirmed as part of the lineup).

G Flip – who released debut album ‘About Us’ last year – has been keeping busy while self-isolating. Earlier this month, Flipo shared a video of her performing an acoustic rendition of a demo called ‘Tour Song 2016’. Last month, she gave a performance as part of the Together At Home campaign.