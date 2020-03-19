G Flip releases cover mashup of ‘It’s Tricky’, ‘Whoomp (There It Is)’ from quarantine

G Flip has released a new cover mashup of Run DMC’s ‘It’s Tricky’ and Tag Team’s ‘Whoomp (There It Is)’ from quarantine.

The singer-songwriter’s cover – real name Georgia Flipo – was her first update on her situation amidst the coronavirus crisis.

“Tricky times out there y’all…. stay safe, be kind and look out for each other,” Flipo wrote on social media. “As I’m in quarantine I’ll have to be my own band for now check out my cover on YT now!!!” Watch it below.

Flipo has a mostly sold-out tour of regional Australia planned for May this year. She hasn’t made any announcement regarding the status of those shows following Scott Morrison’s non-essential public gatherings ban of 100 or more for indoor, or 500 or more outdoor gatherings – NME Australia has reached out to artist management for comment and will update this story if and when we receive it.

Earlier this year, G Flip was awarded the Levi’s Music Prize, worth $30,000. This month, she took on triple j’s Like A Version segment to cover Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Mýa and Pink’s 2001 version of LaBelle’s ’70s hit, ‘Lady Marmalade’. She brought an all star female muso cast for the performance to commemorate International Women’s Day.