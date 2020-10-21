G Flip releases stunning music video for ‘You And I’

G Flip – real name Georgia Flipo – has finally shared a music video to accompany her latest single, ‘You And I’.

The video, directed by Cloudy Rhodes, features two queer couples embracing one another in various scenes.

Watch it below:

“‘You & I’ is a love anthem I wrote about my former queer relationship, so I wanted this portrayed in the visual,” Flipo said in a press statement.

“The song is about having that one person that you love so much that the whole world around you disappears.”

Speaking of the song upon its release earlier this month, she explained that it’s “about being able to look at someone and the whole world just becomes background noise to your epic love story and it feels like it’s only you and that other person standing on the planet.”

“It’s a highlight reel of beautiful moments to me,” she continued.

“It’s extremely bittersweet as I wrote this song when I was crazy in love and I’m currently healing from a break-up.”

G Flip also went on to say that it’s her mother’s favourite song of hers to date.

‘You And I’ marked the follow-up to Flipo’s earlier 2020 single, ‘Hyperfine‘. She also later re-released the latter with a featured verse from Loveleo. She’s also appeared alongside Illy on his latest single ‘Loose Ends‘.